Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

IMMAN ADAN: One of them in particular that I want to focus on is Pascal Siakam. Now, last week Yasmin and I sort of talked about his emergence. And it kind of felt like he had a very, very, very outside shot at the playoff-- at the-- sorry, at the All-Star Game. And it's still kind of feels like he has an outside shot at the All-Star Game, but it's starting to grow, and it's starting to pick up.

But VanVleet almost feels like a lock at this point. Speaking about him last week, it felt like a little bit of a long shot that he really should be in there. Right now, I'm going to say he's a lock. I'm locking him in. I think that Fred VanVleet-- you know, as long as-- knock on wood-- he stays healthy, I think he is a lock for the All-Star team, which really leaves us talking about a guy like Pascal Siakam, who has broke the top 10 for forwards in the Eastern Conference in terms of fan voting.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah, the forwards in the Eastern Conference, very hard to break the top 10 with the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge finally crossing that Goliath of an All-Star vote.

IMMAN ADAN: We have to do-- so, like, shout-out to the Pascal Siakam fanpage on Twitter, who did a bit of a deep dive sort of searching for that. We need a full investigative report because you are not going to convince me that there are actually 300,000 votes for LaMarcus Aldridge. [LAUGHS]

ASAD ALVI: Yeah. Like, unless LaMarcus Aldridge has, like, a massive fan base internationally, which I have no idea about-- maybe he does.

IMMAN ADAN: Did he ever start when he was on Portland? Did they not exist there?

ASAD ALVI: Like, I feel like--

IMMAN ADAN: I don't remember him starting.

ASAD ALVI: I don't remember him ever being an All-Star starter. But I guess he has a massive fan base that likes to vote via nba.com and is not on Twitter, right? So it is what it is. Again, the fan votes are always kind of fun to look at the totals.

When it comes to Pascal Siakam, though, I think he's going to fall victim to just being, like, a week-- coming back a week too late. Probably that COVID week probably ate into the number of games he probably needed to prove it. If he had another week, because basically-- what-- voting ends on the 22nd. And then I believe the reserves get announced on, like, the 3rd or something like that, February 3? So he doesn't--

IMMAN ADAN: That's right.

ASAD ALVI: --he probably won't have enough games for the coaches to be able to vote him in. And the Raptors' record probably won't be good enough for them to get two All-Stars.