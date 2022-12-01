Could It Be Any More Festive? Tiny Central Perk Gets Holiday Makeover

A California-based artist who masterfully recreates TV and movie sets in miniature form has given her replica of the Central Perk set from Friends a festive makeover.

Footage filmed by Bridget McCarty gives a tour of her incredible recreation of the iconic fictional coffeehouse, which has been decked out in lights, baubles and garlands.

A Santa mug and a teeny tiny gift-wrapped box can even be seen resting on top of a minute version of the table and couch favored by the famous sitcom pals. Credit: Bridget McCarty via Storyful