Could Mike Williams breakout as a top-20 fantasy receiver?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don searches for sleepers in Los Angeles and lands on one pass catcher that is highly undervalued in fantasy drafts.
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Both the Suns and the Nuggets closed out a playoff series on Thursday night.
Nothing puts a playoff OT loss into perspective like a heartfelt letter — and some elite art work — from your five-year-old daughter.
Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3.
Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series.
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games after his hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.
Host Justin Cuthbert recaps Thursday's action in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which featured the Boston Bruins' 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in respective Game 3s.
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
The chain of support from the top down was strong in the Leafs' end-of-season testimonials, indicating a major roster move isn't on the horizon.
Current Habs players and some outspoken former NHLers like Sean Avery had plenty to say about Mark Scheifele's controversial hit on Jake Evans.
The ridicule from arena staff came after Leonard airballed a potential game-tying three in the final seconds of Game 5 versus the Mavericks.
Alex Wong and William Lou look at players in the first round who have impressed or have disappointed, including Deandre Ayton and Julius Randle, and ask what the NBA can do to reel in out of control fandom.
Brenly has been under fire since taking a swipe at Stroman's du-rag.
Knighton, an Olympic hopeful, broke Bolt's 200m junior record, which has stood for 18 years.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Virginia Halas McCaskey is both the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL.
The Oakland native wants to attract West coast players to the fledgling Lincoln University program in his home town.
WINNIPEG — Mark Schiefele's voice caught in his throat Friday as he talked about the hate directed toward his loved ones this week in the aftermath of a controversial hockey play. The Winnipeg Jets star said he's willing to accept punishment for a crushing blow that injured Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday, but called what's happened to his family unacceptable. "The bullying that they’ve gotten, online, phone calls. It’s pretty gross to see
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.