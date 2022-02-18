What could happen to children of arrested Ottawa protesters?

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through