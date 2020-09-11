Could the future of fashion be 'phygital'?

"Phygital" is a simple neologism – the fusion of "physical" and "digital". Social distancing means traditional fashion shows won't be making a return for a while. Emerging in their place is a plethora of digital fashion content destined for social media. At Louis Vuitton, Botter and Burberry, the content is largely narrative-based, with aesthetics melding seamlessly with activism. Top of the class, however, is Jacquemus, with his short, phygital film "Amour". We take a look at it and much more.