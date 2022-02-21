'How Could You?': Dog Caught in Rain as Storm Franklin Hits UK

A pooch in Warwickshire, England, battled rain and winds from Storm Franklin while out on a walk with his owner on February 20.

Footage posted by Kate Higginson shows her dog Ted looking distinctly unimpressed as the pair are caught in heavy rain and wind while on a walk in Warwickshire, England. “How could you do my dog like this[?]” Higginson wrote, addressing the storm.

A yellow weather warning was issued for most of the UK on Sunday.

The Met Office said on their website that inland wind gusts of up to 50-60 mph were expected from Storm Franklin. Credit: Kate Higginson via Storyful