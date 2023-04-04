Could climate change lead to more frequent and severe storms?

Associated Press

Offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico are releasing far more climate-changing methane than official estimates show, according to a new study published Monday. Using data collected from aircraft in part, climate scientists found the additional methane coming from oil and gas platforms in the Gulf region raises their carbon intensity — the amount of climate-changing gas per unit of energy in the fuel — to twice as much as estimated by U.S. agencies like the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Reductions in both methane and carbon dioxide emissions are essential to lessen the future severity of climate change, the study notes.