Could 'chorebots' do our domestic work in the future?
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, February 23: We look at reactions in the French papers after the stabbing murder of a teacher in a French school in front of her pupils. Also: British supermarkets begin to ration essential fruits and vegetables as Brexit rules and poor weather hampers imports. We look at chorebots - robots that could do our housework in the decades to come. Finally, a new film looks at the true story of Cocaine Bear, a black bear that accidentally overdosed on cocaine in the 1980s.