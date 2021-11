The Canadian Press

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 4:50 p.m. The Detroit Lions are still winless. They didn't lose this week, though, after finishing their game in Pittsburgh in a 16-all draw. That was the first tie in the NFL this season. The Lions had the ball four times in overtime but did not score. Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal. He also missed an extra point in the third quarter that would have given the Lions the win. Jack Fox punted 10 times for 464 yards for the Lions, in