Could 2023 be as momentous for Britain’s royals?

The last year will go down as one of the most seismic for the British royal family with the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But 2023 may prove almost as momentous.

What happened in 2022

In February 2022, Elizabeth II, marked 70 years on the British throne. But within seven months she was gone.

The only monarch most Britons had ever known died at her Scottish home on September 8.

Why it matters

Elizabeth was without compare In the modern world; a leader who’d met almost every major global figure since World War Two.

She guided the monarchy into the modern world, riding out the many crises that befell her family.

But now the institution must look to a future without her.

What it means for 2023

The next twelve months may be challenging for King Charles III and his family.

There are questions about cash payments to some of his own charities.

His brother Prince Andrew remains persona non grata, after settling a U.S. sex abuse court case.

But most damaging is the rift with Prince Harry and Meghan.

His memoir comes out in January, with perhaps more damning revelations about the royal household.

Court hearings are also due in the newspaper phone-tapping case brought by Harry among others.

And what should be Charles’ big moment, his coronation, will be scaled back.

The royals are wary of grand expense, amid Britain’s cost of living crisis.

Charles’ new realms may also scale back, with some Commonwealth nations already questioning his role as their head of state.

