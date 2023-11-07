'What could $1 hurt?': Clay County voters to decide on $1 fee to help fund 911 system

BuzzFeed

"Child labor — and the arguments to maintain it ranged from 'Nobody is forcing them' to 'But if we ban it, our industries will no longer be competitive' and 'When they work, they are not on the streets.' I think this is an example that we must always keep in mind, because many of these arguments, from the 'so-called choice' and 'competitiveness' through to the 'false alternative,' are still regularly used today to justify practices that are morally reprehensible."