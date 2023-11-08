The Cost of Care: The emotional and financial toll of dementia
Across the country, millions of people are living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Millions more are caring for those family members and battling the emotional and financial challenges.
Across the country, millions of people are living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Millions more are caring for those family members and battling the emotional and financial challenges.
Dementia strikes every three seconds. In the time it takes you to read this sentence, someone will have developed memory loss, confusion and behavioural changes.
It was 2019 when Dr Claire Durrant, a 31-year-old scientist at Edinburgh University, first tried to collect some fresh brain tissue for her research into Alzheimer’s disease.
Mr. Wonderful wants you to scrap the Starbucks and start hustling.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
Reuters/Shannon StapletonJudge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who
Trudeau was Canada's prime minister at the time, and is the father of current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Syracuse officials said
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.
Netflix's new drama series, All the Light We Cannot See, has sparked a major reaction from viewers. The series features a star-studded cast including Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie...
The comic said prosecutors missed a chance to get some real answers.
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales break this golden rule when travelling with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for now
MGK's number one fan.
Trying saying that five times fast.
The only thing better? Her matching button-up maxi skirt.
"I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day," Chantal Machabée, a rep for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, tells PEOPLE