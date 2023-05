A Baltimore County woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and she received a surprise during a routine appointment. For 52 years, Doris Hollister has been showing up at Western School of Technology's cosmetology program to get the works — hair, nails, pedicure and a lot of special care from students who are learning their trade. Hollister has a standing appointment, every Thursday at 9 a.m. Tuesday just happened to be her birthday.