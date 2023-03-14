Cory Joseph with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc