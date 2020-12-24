Cory Joseph with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets
EDMONTON — Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship. Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout. Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL's "bubble" that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany. The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B. The championship game is set for Jan. 5. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
DENVER — Buddy Hield tipped in Harrison Barnes’ miss at the buzzer, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a stunning 124-122 win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime Wednesday night.Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, but he had a crucial offensive foul with 2.6 seconds left in regulation and lost the ball on the inbounds with 6.5 seconds left in overtime when Barnes punched it loose.Hield led Sacremento with 22 points and Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each added 21 for the Kings, who snapped a six-game skid in Denver, where they had last won on Jan. 3, 2017.Fox also had a key block of Will Barton’s shot in the final seconds of overtime.Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points for Denver, but playoff star Jamal Murray was held to five points and was 1-for-9 shooting before fouling out late in regulation.Jokic sank a pair of free throws to tie it at 112 with 29.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter but he was whistled for an offensive foul with 2.6 seconds remaining.The Kings turned the ball over and the game went into overtime minus Murray and a pair of Kings starters who also fouled out — Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes.TIP-INSKings: Corey Joseph had 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench in the first half. ... Sacramento didn't lead at all in the first half, and there was only one tie before halftime, at 7-7.Nuggets: Porter scored a quick five points but took a seat after banging his left knee when he fouled Harrison Barnes at the 7:49 mark of the first quarter. After getting some ice and running on an elliptical machine, he returned at 11:07 of the second quarter and ended up playing less than seven first-half minutes.THE PANDEMICBoth coaches made a point of speaking to their teams about the situation in Houston, where the Rockets’ season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed when coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without enough players.“Not surprised. Just look at what’s going on in our country, around the world. COVID is a lot bigger than the NBA,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, adding these were “side-effects” of playing outside a bubble. “That will not be the last game that’s postponed due to COVID.”Said Kings coach Luke Walton: “We talked about the Houston situation today and how one thing can affect the entire group. The tricky part is that you can do everything right and still get hit with this.”UP NEXTKings: Open their home slate Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns, whom they’ll also host on Sunday night.Nuggets: On Christmas night, they host the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the teams they rallied to beat in the playoffs after falling into a 3-1 hole, a development that led to a Clippers off-season shakeup.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's season-opening victory over Detroit was winding down, and Karl-Anthony Towns was urged by teammate D'Angelo Russell to grab the game ball as a keepsake.For mom, in memory.Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, leading the Timberwolves past the Pistons 111-101 on Wednesday night after a pregame moment of silence and moving tribute video for the All-Star centre's mother. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns died of complications from COVID-19 in April.“When you go through what I’ve been through, you just find a different source of strength. I don’t know how to explain it. I made a promise to these guys to be here for them,” Towns said.Malik Beasley scored 23 points, Russell pitched in 18 points, and Anthony Edwards — the first overall draft pick last month — added 15 points in his debut as the Timberwolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter. In a promising sign for this long-languishing franchise, they leaned on their defence to come back.“We grew up, man,” Towns said.Towns had to do a lot of that off the court this spring and summer, while the NBA paused for the pandemic.“You may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13th," Towns said. "He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man. I don’t know that man. You’re talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago,” Towns said.Towns, who made Minnesota’s first basket after an 0-for-7 start by the team, gave the Timberwolves their first lead of the game at 98-97 on a 3-pointer with 3:38 remaining. Russell hit one with 2:05 left for a 103-101 edge, Towns rebounded a missed deep shot on the other end by Derrick Rose, and Beasley buried one with 1:28 to go to send the Wolves on their way.Josh Jackson (19 points) and Rose (15 points) provided plenty of production off the bench, but the Pistons sputtered down the stretch and were outscored 31-16 in the fourth quarter. Rookie Killian Hayes, one of the team's three first-round draft picks, had three turnovers in the fourth quarter.“That’s what this is for, for him to learn from and get better in those situations,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.Blake Griffin, the six-time All-Star, had 15 points and seven rebounds after his 2019-20 season was limited to 18 games by another left knee injury. The first overall pick in the 2009 draft, one of the few prominent players left after the overhaul commissioned by new general manager Troy Weaver, took only one shot in the fourth quarter.Jackson was the standout of a disappointing night. The rest of the Pistons shot 5 for 28 from 3-point range.“That’s part of my role on this team, to come out and spread the floor,” Jackson said.TIP-INSPistons: Mason Plumlee pitched in 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He went 7 for 8 from the floor.Timberwolves: Towns and Jarrett Culver (10 points, 10 rebounds) became the first Minnesota pair to record point-rebound double-doubles in a season opener since Kevin Garnett and Rasho Nesterovic in 2002.UP NEXTPistons: Host Cleveland on Saturday for their home opener.Timberwolves: Start a three-game road trip at Utah on Saturday.___More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDave Campbell, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-119 on Wednesday night, overcoming a huge game by Ja Morant.Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his career-high 44 points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half.“I’m not happy at all,” Morant said when asked about the career-high, adding: “We came up short. So, learning from this game and prepare for the next.”While the game tipped off the Grizzlies 20th season in Memphis, things were toned down from the normal baptism of a new campaign. FedExForum was void of any fans, leaving any crowd noise to recorded reactions.“I thought our guys, our young guys competed hard, really showed themselves well for the first game we played together,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. He later added that Murray’s defence “did a good job making Morant work.”“At the end, I think we were probably a little bit tired. But Morant just took it in his own hands and decided to attack the rim. I don’t think we got back really well the last six, seven minutes of the game. But, fortunately, we were able to continue scoring.”LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for San Antonio, while Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson had 16 each, part of seven Spurs finishing in double figures.“I think we got a little sloppy toward the end,” Murray said. “But like I said, we fought, we played together, and we made it happen and we came out with a win.”Dillon Brooks scored 16 for the Grizzlies, while Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 13 rebounds.The Spurs, who fell behind early as Memphis was connecting on 3-pointers, clamped down on defence in the second quarter. The stingy defence and much better shooting by the Spurs helped San Antonio to a 66-53 lead at the break.“They really picked up their pressure in the second quarter, which I think really think impacted both sides of the ball,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.TIP-INSSpurs: Fourth-year G Derrick White was out recovering from left toe surgery. …Wore their City Edition jerseys with the fiesta colours – teal, pink and orange – across the chest and down the side of the shorts. … G Patty Mills connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, moving him ahead of Allen Iverson for 99th on the all-time made 3-pointer list with 1,060.Grizzlies: Are 9-17 in home openers, and had won six of their last eight entering the game. …Memphis remained without F Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery) and swingman Justise Winslow (left hip displacement). … Valanciunas reached 1,000 career rebounds in the third quarter.DANCIN’ POP: Spurs swingman Lonnie Walker IV apparently is trying to help coach Gregg Popovich into music, teaching the San Antonio coach about some of the better rap artist. “The only ones that I listen to are the ones you can dance to,” Popovich said. “If you can’t dance to it, then it’s not good.”UP NEXTSpurs: San Antonio has its home opener Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.Grizzlies: Face the Atlanta Hawks in a Saturday matinee before heading out on its first road trip of the season – three games against Eastern Conference opponents.Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a Toronto Raptors' home opener unlike any other, played a couple thousand kilometres from home, in front of a tiny bipartisan crowd, on a day that saw the league postpone a game - on just Day 2 of the season - due to COVID-19.Also unusual for the Raptors: a loss.Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and JJ Redick added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans shot the lights out in the third quarter en route to a 113-99 win, handing Toronto its first loss on opening night in eight years."(The third quarter) ... zapped our energy pretty big time," coach Nick Nurse said. "We did seem to lose a little energy and maybe ran out of a little gas, too."Pascal Siakam had 20 points in one of Toronto's bright spots. Kyle Lowry added 18 points and 10 assists, Aron Baynes had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Norman Powell and Chris Boucher chipped in with 12 points apiece.The Raptors led for most of the first half but went ice cold in the third quarter. While the Pelicans knocked down seven threes in the frame, the Raptors went 0-for-10 and were outscored by 16 points. Leading 88-79 to start the fourth, the Pelicans kept their foot on the gas. When Redick knocked down a three-pointer with 5:15 to play, New Orleans led by 14 points. Siakam was solid in the loss, which is good news for the Raptors after his disappointing performance in the Walt Disney World bubble last summer. He'd been enjoying a career year before the NBA shut down due to COVID-19 and was never quite himself when the league resumed. Fans weren't kind to the 26-year-old when the Raptors were eliminated by Boston in the second round of the playoffs.He not only scored on an array of shots Wednesday, but pitched some excellent passes out of crowds, finishing with six assists, six rebounds, and three three-pointers. "I’m getting back to just running and attacking, making plays and stuff, so I felt good about it," Siakam said. "Obviously, we didn’t get the win and we didn’t play like we wanted to and (the Pelicans had) a good stint out there where they made a lot of shots and we weren’t able to stop them, but I think for the most part I like what I brought." The night marked the beginning of the most bizarre season in Raptors history. A limited crowd of 3,800 fans - who seemed to be cheering for both teams - dotted Amalie Arena, Toronto's temporary home for at least the first half of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. "I don’t know if it’s all Raptors fans or what the case might be, but I thought it was cool, just having people around it," Siakam said. "Obviously we’re blessed that we have some people, some type of energy in the crowd to make the atmosphere a little better."In a sign of these strange times, the Raptor mascot waved the team flag before the game clad in a black protective face mask. The Raptors tipped off a few hours after the league announced Houston's game against Oklahoma City was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. James Harden's violation of the league's coronavirus protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight available players.It was a discouraging blow on Day 2 of a season that feels like the league is playing with its collective fingers crossed while the pandemic continues to rage in the U.S. The Raptors had their own COVID-19 scare this week. Powell had missed a couple of days of practice, and was listed as questionable after some inconclusive tests with someone close to him."It's tough, you know?" Powell said. "But that's pretty much what you have to do. I did everything right in terms of following the protocol, making sure that I was good, I was safe, people around me were safe. But still, you can get caught up in inconclusive tests and whatnot. "It was kind of frustrating, you know, to sit out the important days leading up to the game." Nurse said despite the rocky start, he's "fairly comfortable" about playing."I understand that there are some people - players and staff, et cetera - testing positive," he said. "I’d be much more concerned if there was a number of players going to the hospital, a number of staff going to the hospital, and I just don’t see that as the case with all these colleges and universities and all the athletes that test."Amalie Arena is one of just a few facilities around the league that is permitting a limited number of fans this season.The Raptors trailed in the early minutes, but Siakam's three capped a mini 7-0 run that put Toronto up by four. The Raptors led 26-23 to start the second quarter.Siakam knocked down back-to-back three-pointers - both off passes from sharp-shooter Matt Thomas - to put the Raptors up by 11 with 1:46 left in the first half. Toronto took a 57-50 advantage into the halftime break.The Raptors now depart on their first road trip of the regular season, playing against former teammate DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs in San Antonio on Boxing Day. They play at Philadelphia on Dec. 28.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press
BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't stop Jayson Tatum from knocking down a “tough, tough, tough” shot. Then the reigning MVP and defensive player of the year missed one of the easiest.Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Antetokounmpo missed a potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener.“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in that position,” said Tatum, who scored 30 points. “If it goes down or not, that’s what I work so hard for. You just want to be in that moment.”Jaylen Brown scored 33 points for Boston, which entered the fourth quarter leading by 17 points. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo that kissed the glass on its way down.“I think aside from the ball going in the basket, I’m not sure we could have defended Tatum much better than we did," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I thought Giannis did a great job individually, great contest. Credit to Tatum, he banked in a 3 at the end of the clock.”Antetokounmpo called it a “tough, tough, tough 3.” Tatum said the glass wasn't really part of the plan.“Once I let it go I knew it was going to hit the backboard,” he said. “But I didn’t necessarily try.”The ensuing inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. He made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.“Obviously, there’s a bit of a weight on your shoulder because you know if you miss, that’s it for your team," said Antetokounmpo, who scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter. “I’m a winner. I want to do whatever it takes for my team to win. But you learn from every situation that basketball puts you in.”Khris Middleton had 27 points and 14 rebounds and big off-season acquisition Jrue Holiday scored 25 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons but didn’t make it out of the Eastern Conference finals.Milwaukee led by nine points, 48-39, midway through the second quarter before Boston rolled off 10 straight points and 19 of the next 23. Boston led 101-84 after three, but Antetokounmpo outscored the Celtics 10-2 over a two-minute span midway through the fourth to cut a 10-point Celtics lead to 109-107.“We took a good hit and kept ticking," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.TOMMY POINTThe Celtics observed a moment of silence for Tommy Heinsohn before the game and played a tribute video at the first break for the player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for more than 60 years and all 17 of its NBA titles.Heinsohn, who died last month at the age of 86, won eight championships in nine years as a Celtics player from 1956-65. He won three more titles as a coach and was the fourth person inducted in the basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.The Celtics lowered eight of their championship banners courtside, picking the ones they deemed to have special meaning to Heinsohn.TIP-INSBucks: During the game, the Bucks exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Donte DiVincenzo for the 2021-22 season. DiVincenzo had 15 points and five assists.Celtics: Newcomers Jeff Teague scored 19 points in 25 minutes, and Tristan Thompson had 12 points and eight rebounds.UP NEXTBucks: Host Golden State on Friday.Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas at 5 p.m. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first regular-season game in Boston since leaving the Celtics.Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
