Cory Joseph with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Denis Shapovalov advanced to his second straight Stockholm Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
The league is in "advanced stages" of its investigation into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat regarding their deals with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Rudy Gobert received the highest fine after the NBA determined he "initiated" the altercation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead this team.”
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
Pettersson's offensive uptick, the fleeting Troy Terry breakout, and a crowded Dallas Stars goaltending situation highlight this week's takeaways.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
John Johnson III played with the Rams and with Beckham and isn't too sure how this arrangement will work out.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and spin moves, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets erased an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 on Friday night. Gordon Hayward added 22 points and seven assists, and Terry Rozier chipped in with 18 points as the Hornets outscored the Knicks 34-21 in the third quarter for just their second win in the last seven
HOUSTON (AP) — Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open. Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway. The second round would not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament. While the cut woul
SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat rival Max Verstappen in qualifying to take pole position for Saturday's sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, although an engine change means the British driver is facing a five-place grid penalty on Sunday. Hamilton was more than 0.4 seconds ahead of his Red Bull rival in Friday's qualifying at Interlagos, having also set the fastest time in the morning's practice session. That means he'll start first in the sprint race on Saturday, which will deter
SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina closed in on a direct World Cup spot on Friday with a 1-0 win at Uruguay, despite the absence of Lionel Messi for most of the match as he recovers from a left knee injury. Veteran winger Ángel di María scored the only goal in the seventh minute with a powerful left foot shot from the right corner of the penalty box. Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera didn't get close to stopping the ball. Second-place Argentina now has 28 points in 12 matches. The top four teams in So
NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner were fined Friday by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday night. Gobert was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation with 4:01 left in the Pacers' 111-100 victory in Salt Lake City. Turner was fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation by shoving Gobert. Ingles was fined $30,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, and Mitchell w