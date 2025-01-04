Cory Joseph with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors
Cory Joseph (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 01/03/2025
Cory Joseph (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 01/03/2025
Suggs was clearly in a lot of pain.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
The No. 7 Fighting Irish will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl after beating the No. 2 Bulldogs, 23-10.
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Castoffs from the teams that drafted them, Goff and Darnold now lead their teams into one of the most consequential regular season games in NFL history.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the thrilling, double-overtime victory for Texas vs. Arizona State and Ohio State’s total thrashing of Oregon.
The Buckeyes will face the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season: