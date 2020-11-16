Corruption in South Africa: Secretary general of ruling ANC party faces trial

Last week, the secretary general of South Africa's ruling ANC party was charged with 21 counts of fraud and corruption. Ace Magashule is out on bail awaiting trial that's set to begin in February. He is one of the highest ranking but far from the only member of the ANC to face corruption charges. Former president Jacob Zuma was ousted by party members for the same reason. Dirk Kotze, a professor of political science at the University of South Africa, gives us his Perspective.