Corruption charges leveled in Lansing
Former Michigan House Speaker charged in Lansing corruption probe involving bribes and marijuana.
Former Michigan House Speaker charged in Lansing corruption probe involving bribes and marijuana.
New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has received multiple threats over the last week, a person familiar with the situation told Insider.
Julia Faustyna was seeking genetic proof she was abducted British girl
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
When Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home in January 2020, his stepmother Letecia Stauch couldn’t keep her story straight about when he was last seen. Now she’s admitted to the killing - but isn’t taking responsibility as she faces trial. Andrea Blanco reports
A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg landfill on Monday was seen climbing into a commercial garbage bin that same day, and was not seen getting out before the bin was emptied by a garbage truck and taken to the dump, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said at a Thursday news conference. Smyth said investigators remain open to pursuing any other information that might come in from the public about Linda Mary Beardy's activity before she was seen getting into the bin, but
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was among New Yorkers who responded to the extremist Republican's criticism of the city.
Report did not expand on any details about potential cases linked to Kohberger, which law enforcement agencies may be involved, or the source the new claims
MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say an Indian man living in Canada was paid thousands of dollars to smuggle other Indian nationals into the U.S. through the Akwesasne Mohawk reserve. Simranjit (Shally) Singh, 40, appeared in an Albany, N.Y., court Friday to face six counts of alien smuggling for profit and three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit, a day after he was extradited from Canada. The case is not connected to the deaths last week of eight peopl
Police and university officials closed their cases without questioning the football player. With the woman dead, they decided not to pursue it.
A Calgary pastor charged with hate-motivated crimes stemming from an altercation at a children's library drag event has been arrested again, the third time in the past five weeks. Derek Reimer appeared briefly before a justice of the peace on Wednesday as the Crown indicated it plans to apply to revoke his bail. Reimer was protesting near another drag storytime event when he was arrested on outstanding warrants. He now faces eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbanc
RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen
“(He) was spending the night at a friends house and a nightmare happened.”
New details from search warrant in case of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Cops were told the mother claimed she sold him to a woman at Fiesta Mart, and the buyer threatened to report her to CPS if she tried to get Noel back.
‘I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen’
Judge Juan Merchan said during Donald Trump's Tuesday arraignment that he expects all his defendants, even "high profile" ones, to show up to court.
JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock will be able to attend the trial under a new order
A woman's body was found in 1980, decaying on a Lake Erie beach. With the help of DNA testing, police identified her as Patricia Eleanor Greenwood.
Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment a Pinellas County deputy was shot multiple times by a burglary suspect on Sunday, March 12.Corporal Matt Aitken and Sergeant Jake Viano were pursuing the suspect in St Petersburg, Florida, when the incident happened, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Once spotted, the suspect quickly shot Aitken multiple times, and Aitken fell over, wounded. The deputies’ companion, a K-9 named Taco, jumped on the suspect, giving Viano a chance to respond, the sheriff’s office said. Viano shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Viano and Taco were not injured, local media reported.Aitken underwent surgery for his injuries on Monday, March 13, local news reported. He is still recovering from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.“If it wasn’t for the heroic actions of K-9 Taco and Sergeant Viano, Corporal Aitken may not have made it out of this tragic incident alive,” said Pinellas County Sergeant Amanda Sinni on Thursday, April 6, when the footage was released. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Hele area of Torquay on Wednesday.
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith must explain to Albertans why she discussed a criminal case with the accused before his trial, whether she still believes such calls are OK and whether she will continue to have these conversations, legal experts and political scientists say. They say the premier's actions are a violation of the democratic firewall separating politicians from court cases and that Smith's strategy to stay silent and threaten to sue media ensures the controversy will be alive for