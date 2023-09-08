Coroner says 32-year-old man found dead in Shawnee was shot to death

ABC News

A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after not allowing her 9-year-old daughter to leave their house since 2017, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, did not allow her daughter to leave the home from 2017 to 2023, confining her "the majority of the time to a bedroom," according to the arrest report. "The victim is unable to read and write," Miami-Dade police wrote in the report.