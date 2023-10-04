Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Southside neighborhood
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Southside neighborhood
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Southside neighborhood
"Donald Trump is no longer rich enough for the country's most exclusive club," according to Forbes.
Desiree Castaneda pleaded guilty to child neglect
"The Donald Trump show is over," NY AG Letitia James quipped after her lead defendant left the courthouse.
In a deeply personal revelation, Victoria Beckham spoke out about the emotional turmoil following allegations surrounding her husband’s alleged affair. See what she said.
Early into the 2023-24 minor hockey season, many players and their parents are getting adjusted to a new policy from Hockey Canada. This season, all minor hockey players are being encouraged to wear the base layer they wear under their equipment to the arena. If they don't do that, they will have to change into their base layer inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.The new policy is trying to promote inclusion and to respect the privacy of all participants on a team. It is now the responsib
Carlos Barria/ReutersRight-wing pundits and lawmakers are already rallying around the idea of former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and even the far-right cable network Newsmax all floated the idea of Trump taking over the role Tuesday evening, just minutes after McCarthy’s ejection from House leadership. “Donald Trump should be nominated as a litmus t
Patrick McHenry is coming under fire for targeting the former House speaker in one of his first moves.
The Prince of Wales has a full-on royal diary, but his daily eating routine is a little unusual, an insider tells HELLO!
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sternly imposed a limited gag order in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer. Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump maligned Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senat
On Monday, British military intelligence issued an update on the situation in the Black Sea. According to this, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”. Russia is now “attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea”.
Rep. Mike Lawler called the Florida Republican "a singular destructive force" as Gaetz tries to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The injured Jets quarterback proved to be a right-wing parrot as he blasted the Chiefs tight end on "The Pat McAfee Show."
The Florida Republican is running Donald Trump's playbook, including the part about not fretting the consequences.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
The “Late Show” host also had a gag about Eric Trump that was literally painful.
Officers believe someone set the trap with peanut butter, Colorado officials said.
A family member of the couple fatally attacked by a grizzly bear during a backcountry camping trip in Banff National Park said the two were long-time partners who loved each other and the outdoors. Speaking on behalf of the victims' families, Colin Inglis identified his nephew Doug Inglis, 62, and Jenny Gusse, 62, as the two backcountry campers killed deep in Banff National Park Friday. Their dog was also killed in the attack. Inglis said the two lived in Lethbridge, Alta., and they had been tog
Fox NewsDespite Donald Trump’s courthouse complaint Monday that his bank fraud trial in New York is being decided by a judge rather than a jury, it was the former president’s own lawyers who agreed to such an arrangement, Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov pointed out on The Five.Trump, who voluntarily attended Monday’s proceedings, griped to the press afterwards that it is “very unfair that I don’t have a jury.” Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that Trump, his top executives, and his heirs wer
“A bit scary, but mostly pretty cool!”