Coroner: 3-year-old dies after shooting in Hamilton

CBC

In November of 1978, Theresa Allore went missing. The following spring, her body was discovered on the bank of the Coaticook River in the Eastern Townships. At first, police called it a probable drug overdose. Later, a coroner ruled she had probably been strangled. But the case was never solved. Theresa's younger brother John was 14 when she vanished. He felt the authorities bungled the investigation and started hunting for clues himself, holding out hope he would find out what had happened to h