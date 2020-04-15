Coronavirus Survivor Applauded Through Hospital Corridors During Family Reunion After a Month in Care

NHS staff are continuing to celebrate when patients with coronavirus are discharged from UK intensive care units.

Hospitals have shared footage of their patients either walking or being wheeled out of ICU in the last few days.

On Monday, April 13, Croydon Health Services NHS Trust posted on Twitter a video of a patient being applauded while walking through the corridors of Croydon University Hospital, before eventually greeting and hugging her waiting family.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a press release, the trust said Jothy Kesavan had first been admitted to the hospital on March 17.

In the release, Kesavan spoke of the care she received and thanked the NHS staff.

“I’d like to thank all of the staff at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust for their endless compassion. The sacrifices you are making on our behalf in light of these unprecedented challenges are truly breathtaking. I feel blessed to have been in your care and will never forget you all. You saved my life,” she said.

“For most of my 30-odd days in hospital I was under heavy sedation, but when awake, I simply remember the kindness the nurses showed me. I remember for example my hair being tangled up in knots and two kind nurses taking time out of their busy schedules to untangle it for me. They were just so kind and the level of support was second to none.”

Her husband, Jason, added: “There are no words that can express the level of gratitude I have for the staff at Croydon University Hospital. When you saved my wife’s life, you saved my life too and the lives of our family and friends who all love her so much. Thank you all.” Credit: Croydon Health Services NHS Trust via Storyful