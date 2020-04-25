Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says provinces, territories will have 'lead role' in reopening economies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that every province and territory would play a "lead role" in how the economies would reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing each one is varied in its challenges. He said the federal and provincial governments would establish a "base level" checklist that will ensure decisions made by each jurisdiction would be made based on science and steps needed to reopen. He said this "co-ordinated" strategy will be needed in order to be successful at safely reopening.

