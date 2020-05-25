Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario's top doctor stresses weekends not time to relax on distancing

Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Monday that people need to continue to abide by COVID-19 safety measures even on weekends, even if numbers may make people feel they can be "casual" about social distancing measures. He also said that any possible cases from Victoria Day may be seen seven to nine days from the specific weekend, adding that they'll have to wait and see what possible cases may come from crowds at Trinity Bellwoods Park this past Saturday.

