Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says Trinity Bellwoods Park goers should self-isolate

Global News

Despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford urging those who were part of the crowd at Trinity Bellwoods Park this past Saturday to get tested for COVID-19, associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Monday they should self-monitor and isolate for 14 days, stay away from those at higher-risk of contracting COVID-19, and if they still are concerned after 14 days, get tested. She added they're not recommending they "all go for testing at this point."

