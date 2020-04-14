Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond after Kenney threatens to go around Health Canada
Federal Health Minister Patty Hadju and Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam responded on Tuesday to comments made by Alberta Premier Jason Kenny raising the possibility his province might circumvent Health Canada's authority. On Monday, Kenney said products approved by European or American health regulators should be available for use in Alberta even while awaiting Health Canada's approval.
