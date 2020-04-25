Coronavirus outbreak: Cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities on Nunavik reserve rises to 109

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said on Saturday that the number of cases of COVID-19 had risen, with 95 new positive tests in Indigenous communities on reserves, and 14 in Quebec's Nunavik's Inuit communities. He said the government counts on Indigenous leadership to continue communicating the message of social distancing and frequent hand washing to communities. Miller also said they have distributed, in addition to provincial and territorial provisions, 160,000 gowns, 500,000 gloves and close to 200,000 surgical masks to Indigenous communities.

