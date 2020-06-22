Coronavirus: Ontario and federal government to invest $50 million in Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that together with the Canadian federal government, the province would be investing $50 million in the Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program to assist farmers with buying personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers and increasing safety measures like installing physical barriers, as well as setting up a PPE directory to help farmers source masks and gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic.
