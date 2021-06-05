Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 13

The Canadian Press

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Charles Leclerc has his own recipe for pole position in Formula One this season. A street circuit, an unexpectedly fast Ferrari and a crash. Leclerc won the pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a crash stopped qualifying for the second round in a row. Last time it was Leclerc's own car in the wall in Monaco that stopped his rivals from beating his time. In Baku, Yuki Tsunoda and Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz played the deciding role. Leclerc set a time of one minute, 41.2