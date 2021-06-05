Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 13
The Government said a further 13 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 127,836.
Canada is heading to the final of the world hockey championship for the fifth time in the past six tournaments.
Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his eighth career playoff shutout, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday.
Here comes Game 7.
Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory in Game 3.
The Houston Astros rolled into Buffalo and dismantled the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Michael King collects three strikeouts on nine pitches for the 7th immaculate inning in Yankees history.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
The player is reportedly in therapy as a result of the incident.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Clifford led the Magic to two playoff appearances in three seasons.
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Charles Leclerc has his own recipe for pole position in Formula One this season. A street circuit, an unexpectedly fast Ferrari and a crash. Leclerc won the pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a crash stopped qualifying for the second round in a row. Last time it was Leclerc's own car in the wall in Monaco that stopped his rivals from beating his time. In Baku, Yuki Tsunoda and Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz played the deciding role. Leclerc set a time of one minute, 41.2