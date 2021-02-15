Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 117,396
The Government said a further 621 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 116,908.
The Government said a further 621 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 116,908.
Toronto is one of several teams reportedly interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star.
Michael Jordan believes "everyone should have access to to quality health care."
Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.
The daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners is having the run of her career as one of the top stories in Melbourne.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
We attempted to rank every position group in the 2021 NFL draft in terms of talent, depth and upside.
Davis missed two games last week with Achilles tendonosis, a chronic tendon ailment.
Pacman Jones is in trouble with the law again.
The Timberwolves defeated the Raptors, 116-112. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 18 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
The announcement arrived as a surprise to fans of the soccer stars.
New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.
A leader on the final lap has been taken out in a crash in three of the last four Daytona 500s. Is that by design?
LeBron James thinks he could have made it on an NFL roster.
Thiago Alcantara was the stylish playmaker signed by Liverpool to provide an extra dimension to its midfield — to deliver those “special things,” as manager Jurgen Klopp put it. Instead, the Spain international with the quick feet and even quicker footballing brain might be proving a problem rather than a solution for a team experiencing an extraordinary comedown from the high of winning a first English league title in 30 years. Five months into his time at the ailing Premier League champions and Thiago has yet to taste victory at Anfield, the stadium that was once a fortress for Liverpool. In 13 games for the Reds since joining from Bayern Munich, he has been on the winning side on just four occasions. While it’s hard not to point to Liverpool’s injury-stricken defence as the biggest factor in the team’s dramatic downturn — centre backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are unlikely to play again this season — the effect that has had on its once-stable midfield arguably has been just as impactful. As, perhaps, has the addition of Thiago. With his vision and elegance on the ball, Thiago offers very different qualities to what Klopp already had at his disposal: the leadership and hard running of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, the relentless energy of Georginio Wijnaldum, the defensive protection of anchorman Fabinho. Adding a playmaker like Thiago to such a well-oiled machine brought a different kind of rhythm to the midfield — and might have disrupted it. There are some mitigating factors. After an eye-catching debut as a second-half substitute away to a Chelsea team already down to 10 men, Thiago was still getting used to the intensity of the English game when he was injured in the final seconds of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton in mid-October — the same ill-fated match in which Van Dijk was hurt — and didn’t return until after Christmas. With Fabinho and Henderson having to be redeployed as centre backs in the absence of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip, Thiago has had to play deeper than Klopp might have desired, charged with protecting the defence as much as instigating attacks with his range of passing. That is not alien to Thiago — he occasionally played there for Bayern in its flexible midfield set-up — but he hasn’t proved disciplined enough in the role at Liverpool. Since the turn of the year, he has committed 21 fouls, six more than any other player in the Premier League, and had racked up three yellow cards in seven games before Saturday’s trip to Leicester. At the King Power Stadium, he came on as a substitute after an injury to Milner and gave away what proved to be a game-changing free kick on the edge of the area, from which James Maddison scored to make it 1-1 in the 78th and launch Leicester’s fightback to a 3-1 win. Klopp called Maddison’s goal a “turning point,” saying his team had the game under control until then, and an angry Henderson voiced his unhappiness at Thiago for giving away the free kick. The previous weekend, when Liverpool was beaten 4-1 by Manchester City, Thiago was booked in the third minute for a rash, late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan. The Spanish midfielder had also fouled Timo Werner to concede a penalty against Chelsea on his debut. So, is Thiago simply the right player at the wrong time for Liverpool? Maybe his transition to the Liverpool way would have been easier if he didn’t have defensive responsibilities foisted upon him and he could play slightly further forward. He was only on the bench against Leicester, having been substituted just after the hour mark against City. It’s in the Champions League, which Liverpool resumes on Tuesday with a first-leg match against Leipzig in the last 16, where Thiago might come into his own for Klopp's team because of his style of play and the more strategic nature of the competition. A Champions League winner with Bayern, he will know all about Leipzig, too, because of his time in the Bundesliga. “I’m sure he’ll be telling us one or two things over the next 24 hours to help us,” Henderson said Monday. “He is a phenomenal player. Hopefully he can keep improving each time he plays for us and get used to be way we play as a team.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — In his most challenging period as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp put on a show of defiance Monday in outlining how he plans to turn his side's stuttering season around. Klopp struck a downbeat tone following the 3-1 loss at Leicester on Saturday, conceding his team would not be retaining the Premier League after falling 13 points behind first-place Manchester City. Liverpool is on a run of only two wins in 10 matches and has lost three straight league games for the first time since Klopp arrived in 2015. It has also been a difficult time for the German coach personally with his mother, Elisabeth, dying last month at the age of 81 after contracting COVID-19. He was unable to attend the funeral in his native country because of travel restrictions. Liverpool fans hung a banner on the gates outside Anfield on Sunday, with the message: “Jurgen Klopp YNWA” — shorthand for the club's motto, “You'll Never Walk Alone.” He said he appreciated the gesture but was not in need of any “special support.” “I don’t need a break,” Klopp said, dismissing speculation he was contemplating quitting Liverpool. “I can split things, I can switch off, one thing and the other thing, I don’t carry things around,” he added. “Of course we are influenced by things that happen around but nobody has to worry about me or whatever. I might not look (fine) because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more grey, I don’t sleep a lot, my eyes look like this, but I am full of energy.” With Liverpool already out of the two domestic cup competitions, the Champions League is the only trophy the Reds can win this season. They play Leipzig in Budapest on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 match. Addressing Liverpool’s poor form, Klopp said it was an “interesting challenge.” “Nobody wrote a book about it, about how you come into a situation like this and how you solve it, but we will sort it,” he said. “Please, everyone, we will sort it. It could be tricky but we will sort it by playing football, sort it by sticking even more together, sort it by fighting with all we have. Sort it by learning more than you can learn in each season.” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said Klopp comes into his own in periods of adversity. “He is always there for us and tries to protect us the most but as players we take full responsibility," Henderson said. “There are no question marks over the manager and how he reacts after games. He handles situations like that really well and that is why we want to go out there and put in a performance.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Coach Marco Rose is to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season for German rival Borussia Dortmund, both clubs said Monday. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subject to unspecified conditions. “In recent weeks we have had a lot of conversations together about Marco's future,” Eberl said in a statement. “Unfortunately he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs to June 2022, and make a switch to Borussia Dortmund." Dortmund confirmed Rose had agreed to be its new coach. “Out of respect for all the parties involved, after today Borussia Dortmund will only comment again on the sporting future under Marco Rose's leadership after the end of the 2020-21 season,” the club added. Dortmund fired Lucien Favre in December and put Edin Terzic in interim charge. The team has won only four of 10 league matches under Terzic — and one of its last six — ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 game at Sevilla. Rose won plaudits when Gladbach led the Bundesliga for much of the first half of last season before eventually finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League. Gladbach hosts Manchester City in the Champions League next week in a game moved to Hungary because of German travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and Gladbach is seventh. The two clubs are also due to meet in the German Cup on March 2. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Bianca Andreescu improved to 2-1 for 2021 with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 victory over American Madison Brengle in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy on Monday.The second-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., entered the new WTA Tour 250 event for early losers at the ongoing Australian Open after being ousted in the second round of the Grand Slam last week.The 2019 U.S. Open champion, ranked ninth in the world, ended a 15-month absence from the tour with her return at the Australian Open.Andreescu got a bye in the first round of the Phillip Island Trophy before topping the 85th-ranked Brengle, who also lost in the second round of the Australian Open.The Canadian will face Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the round of 16 on Tuesday.Andreescu is the top player remaining in the draw after No. 1 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. lost to Australian Olivia Godecki on Sunday.Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy ended Monday with a loss to Croatian Petra Martic. The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to the No. 4 seed in the round of 32.Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match.Martic will face Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16.Marino was eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013. ---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
Over his eight years at Auburn, Malzahn coached the Tigers to a 68-35 overall record with a 39-27 mark in SEC play.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday's Champions League match at Barcelona. Verratti missed PSG's last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last 16 match in Spain. Verratti's return will boost PSG's chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries. ___ More AP soccer : https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Enter code 25SALE at checkout to save 25% off sitewide until Tuesday, 2/16.