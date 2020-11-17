Coronavirus update: Nov. 17, 2020

The Bucks made a pair of big moves on Monday to rebuild their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bears offense reached a new low on Monday night.
Trevor Ariza is headed back to Houston.
In the context of the Western Conference playoff race, Oklahoma City and Phoenix moved with the tide and shuffled places. Presti gets to play with the biggest hoard of potential in NBA history. Booker gets to play with Paul.
If James Harden is traded, he wants to go to a winning team.
There’s no telling what the NFL would shell out to get a larger capacity Super Bowl crowd if there are massive leaps in testing or vaccines.
Dalton returns as the Cowboys somehow remain in the playoff hunt.
Clevinger and the Padres agree to a new deal, but he won't pitch again until 2022.
Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a security camera in his gated community.
Every NHL team released a new jersey in one fell swoop for the first time in history. So let's rank 'em from great, to good, to Red Wings.
The Toronto Raptors have a lot to figure out with NBA free agency fast approaching.
Russell Wilson played his worst game of the season in Week 10, but he's been struggling for a while now.
Nick Foles was carted off at the end of the Bears' loss to the Vikings, but he has reportedly avoided any hip fractures.
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized.ESPN, The Athletic and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.The trade of Holiday was the second blockbuster involving a point guard since the league allowed transactions to begin again Monday. Chris Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier Monday; Paul and Holiday had been mentioned throughout the off-season as point guards who could be moved and were expected to be in high demand.Hours after the Paul deal got done, Holiday was headed to Milwaukee. The Bucks’ message is clear: They want to win a title, and they want to give Antetokounmpo enough incentive to sign his supermax extension — one that will be worth more than $200 million for five years — before Dec. 21. When Antetokounmpo was announced as the back-to-back MVP in September, he stated his intention openly.“I’m happy for this, I’m happy for this award,” Antetokounmpo said at the time. “But I want more. ... I’ve got to keep getting better. I want to be a champion.”Bucks general manager Jon Horst, speaking to reporters earlier Monday about the draft and the free-agent period that starts Friday, seemed to drop hints that the Bucks expected to put together a roster that would be better than the one they had last season — when Milwaukee had the NBA’s best regular-season record for the second consecutive season, but fell short of making the NBA Finals anyway. This past season, they were ousted by the Miami Heat in the second round.“Fun, busy, exciting time of the year,” Horst said. “We are heavily focused on continuing to improve the team. ... A lot of action. A lot of activity. And really looking forward to improving the team and getting the season going in early December.”Holiday will almost certainly make them better. Widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, he averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and now joins Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on a Milwaukee roster that will obviously look very different than it did this past season.Holiday is due to earn $25.4 million this season and holds a $26.3 million player option for next season. Therein lies the gamble for the Bucks: There’s no guarantee that Holiday will stay more than a year, and Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee remains in at least some question as well. And it’s now almost certain that the Bucks will have to fill out their roster for this season with several minimum-salary players, since they’ll owe about $86 million to just Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday this season.It is the second consecutive off-season in which New Orleans traded a standout for a haul of players and draft picks. In 2019, it was Anthony Davis to the Lakers in a move that saw reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram and more coming to New Orleans; now, it’s Holiday to the Bucks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Thirty years ago, Mark Calaway was in the midst of a career change as a professional wrestler. Now he leaves WWE as one of its most iconic figures.
ZURICH — FIFA is working with technology firms to develop better visuals of offside lines and improve decision making by referees, the soccer body said Tuesday.FIFA provided an update on its innovation panel's work to also study semi-automated offside calls that can help match officials and develop cheaper video review systems for less wealthy competition organizers.A priority for the panel is “improvement of the visualisation of close offside incidents,” FIFA said.The increasing use of video assistant referees has seen goals ruled out for marginal calls — including “armpit offsides” — that called into question the accuracy of on-screen graphics used to judge them.The innovation panel has received proposals from tech providers who will be supplied with data to help develop improved visuals, FIFA said.In addition, three providers are working on semi-automated offside calls. The research, however, has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.“The aim of this development phase is to further improve the algorithms of the systems based on a collection of datasets from hundreds of different offside incidents,” FIFA said.FIFA also wants “to create more affordable VAR systems to enable the use of VAR at all levels of the game” while keeping minimum quality standards of the technology.The “VAR ‘light’” concept is being tested by Asian Football Confederation, UEFA and the French soccer federation.The FIFA update came before its rules-making panel, known as IFAB, hosts meetings next week.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem and taken stands to protest social injustice across the United States.Detroit Lions guard Oday Aboushi wants to use his place in sports and society another way, by shedding light on the plight of Palestinians and promoting religious harmony as a Muslim with friends of different faiths.“Being an athlete, playing in the NFL, being Palestinian is rare," Aboushi said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It doesn’t happen much, but at the same time it comes with a lot of responsibility. And I feel like having this platform allows me to use that responsibility in a positive way.”The 29-year-old Aboushi made his second start of the season and the 36th of his career on Sunday, helping Detroit beat Washington 30-27.The Lions made a statement as a team last summer, choosing not to practice as a form of protest after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police in Wisconsin. Aboushi was front and centre as his teammates spoke to reporters about their decision outside the team's practice facility.And as a player in the powerful league, coincidently playing in an area with a large Arab American population, Aboushi wants to use his voice to speak up for people in his parents’ homeland.“There is this call of not staying silent and using our places of position to elevate those that feel unheard and unseen for such a long time,” said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Detroit. “People can relate to us as activists — me as a girl from southwest Detroit, him the NFL player.”Aboushi's parents emigrated to New York after both were born in east Jerusalem, a part of the world that regularly makes international news.On Monday, European diplomats visited the site of an Israeli planned settlement expansion in east Jerusalem that threatens to cut off parts of the city claimed by Palestinians from the West Bank. Israel has long dismissed international criticism of settlement activity.Palestinians want a future state that includes east Jerusalem and the West Bank — territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war — and view settlements as a major obstacle to peace.Aboushi visited the West Bank in 2009, when he talked with orphans and said he witnessed Palestinians being held at checkpoints.“It was a huge eye-opener for me as far as what it’s like to be back in Palestine in its current situation right now with the occupation of Israel," he said. “The media doesn't show that and continues to kind of turn a blind eye to the mistreatment of the Palestinian people."Aboushi plays in relative obscurity as an offensive linemen, but he's hailed in the Arab American community in the Motor City.Azzam Elder, an attorney in the area, met Aboushi shortly after he signed with the Lions last year and has become one of his many new friends.“Oday Aboushi is basically another beautiful story in the American dream,” said Elder, who is also Palestinian-American. “From a Palestinian perspective, it’s just beautiful to be able to sit in the stands and watch all these great players and happen to know somebody who happens to have your background.”When Aboushi moved to Michigan, he posted on Twitter that he was looking to help mosques and families with iftar, a feast for Muslims after they break their fast during Ramadan. He subsequently gave back in one of the many ways he has served the community in Detroit.Aboushi, who speaks Arabic, was among about a dozen Muslim athletes honoured in 2011 at a reception hosted by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington while he attended the University of Virginia.When he was in college, one of his roommates, Michael Strauss, became one of his best friends and proved a Muslim man and a Jewish teammate could do more than simply coexist.“When he got on campus, we kind of clicked," Aboushi recalled. “We just were complete opposite, but we both had very similar hearts and passion and that’s what helped bring us together. He has always been respectful of my beliefs, and I’ve been respectful of his beliefs. We had a lot of conversations about religion, cultures and traditions. He's someone that will be in my life probably for the rest of my life and someone that I consider family."Aboushi considers his teammates, of all backgrounds, his brothers. He praised former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for sparking a movement in 2016, when he started taking a knee during the national anthem to protest systemic racism.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last summer the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality and encouraged them to protest peacefully.“We’re all fighting for the same thing," Aboushi told the AP. “Palestinians are going through a very similar situation as we have here with African Americans as far as the way they’re being treated through systematic oppression.“I feel like this is the time, more than ever, to talk about it and to continue to enlighten people and to let people know that, `Hey, it’s not only something that’s happening in America. This is a worldwide issue.' This is something as a world that we can continue to work on to get better."___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Myers hears the chatter about everything riding on Golden State's draft pick at No. 2 overall.About all the pressure on his shoulders to find just the right player to join Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, star forward Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Someone who will make an instant impact and immediately help the Warriors return to contention and respectability following a last-place finish.All the social media speculation, oh yes, the Warriors' general manager is aware of the intrigue. Might they possibly trade away their pick for flexibility to build another super team, or will they choose to use it?“I read all that stuff, too. I was like, ‘I feel the weight,’” Myers joked on a recent Zoom call. "I feel like every year, everything you do is make-or-break, trade, draft, I don’t know. But you can’t really think like that. You’ve got to operate not out of fear. So, hopefully we get it right, and if you don’t, you deal with that. That’s the life I chose. ... Maybe I should feel more pressure. Pressure is an interesting thing. If I screw it up, I probably blame myself more than Twitter can do it or you, I suppose, or anyone."In the midst of a pandemic, Golden State couldn't bring players in to work out at Chase Center, have them examined by team medical personnel on site or take a prospective pick to dinner at a fine Bay Area restaurant.That doesn't mean Myers couldn't find a bit of a reason to smile after securing the second selection in Wednesday's draft.“I joked a little bit, but all you have to like is two guys,” Myers said.Yet this is an unfamiliar place for Myers and the Warriors, who floundered last season without Thompson the entire way and two-time MVP Curry for almost all of it. They had to rely largely on youth after five straight runs to the NBA Finals.The challenge of evaluating prospects is far more daunting given that the coronavirus shut down sports last spring and knocked out the NCAA Tournament — key games for NBA scouts to identify talent and potential fits for their franchises.For Myers, the process of identifying players and developing a draft board happened right away. That began even before Golden State found out its position, because the Warriors knew they would have a high pick after a disappointing season as they played their first year at new Chase Center in San Francisco.They finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record, with Thompson out recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee and Curry nursing a broken left hand and missing more than four months. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.“I don’t think we’ve ever had more time or more runway to figure that part out,” Myers said of placing names on the board.“But now we know what pick we have, so whether that means more virtual contact with certain players, whether that means more meetings probably internally, more film, we’ll be able to focus more, the gap between the fifth pick and the first or second pick, it certainly narrows your scope. If we had the fifth pick, I think you’re looking at a much broader range of guys.”With so many fewer games to watch players because of COVID-19, Myers credits everyone from agents to scouts and executives and players and their colleges for doing their best, because “it makes for a lot of unknowns. It makes for a lot of variables that we’re not accustomed to dealing with.”The Warriors were on track to use all of their allowed 10 pre-draft visits, which can include a meal (socially distanced and safely done, of course).Not having had the NCAA Tournament doesn't necessarily mean much, if you ask coach Steve Kerr.“There have been guys who've had great runs in the NCAA Tournament who maybe got drafted higher,” Kerr said. “I know James Harden had a tough go in the NCAA Tournament with ASU and didn't play particularly well and the guy's one of the greatest players in the history of the game, so it goes both ways. You take that with a grain of salt. I think the hardest part this year is just not having the volume of games that you'd like to see. Some of these guys were limited to just a handful of games on tape, so it makes for a very difficult evaluation.”Again, Myers is keeping the mood as light as can be despite the obstacles.“I’m open to suggestions. Who should we draft? I’m open," he said. "Should I put on a suit?”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press
Luke Henman is no stranger to making sacrifices to play hockey at the highest level, but coming into the 2020-21 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada captain didn't fully understand how much he'd be tested in order to play the game he loves. "One thing that I learned was just how contagious [the coronavirus] really is. One guy has it and the next thing you know, 18 of us had it, and we did do all of our precautions," Henman said. Following a pair of season-opening wins against the Sherbrooke Phoenix in early October, the Armada's season ground to a halt when a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Only days later, it had spread to more than a dozen players and staff on the team. It didn't stop there. Several members of the Phoenix and the referees who worked the games also tested positive. "We're so close to the Montreal region, where there were a lot of cases, so we knew that if one team was prone to get it, we were it," said Armada head coach Bruce Richardson. The team is based about 35 kilometres north of Montreal. "We thought that if we had one guy sick, it would reach only one or two guys. But when we saw that 20 of us got it, that was the shock." The Armada and the Phoenix both had to suspend operations and head into quarantine. Henman was among those who tested positive. Overall, his symptoms weren't serious, Henman recalls, but one night, while he was isolated in his room at this billet home, he experienced hours of cold sweats. He began to worry about exposing his billet family: a couple in their 60s. "It was scary. Thankfully they didn't get it. But they could have and who knows what would have happened," Henman said. As a precaution, Henman has since switched to a new billet family home with a younger couple. 'We thought we were doing everything right' Following the outbreak, Richardson says the team worked closely with public health to try to determine the source but, as far as he knows, they were never able to get to the bottom of it. "We thought that we were doing everything right, but something happened and it's nobody's fault," Richardson said. The arena in Boisbriand, where the team is based, was used all summer by hockey camps. The gym was also open to the public. So while the team says it followed all of the protocols set forth by the league and local public health, the players were somehow exposed. Richardson says, as the head coach, he takes responsibility for that, but he's confident he did everything he could to prevent it. "There is nothing we could have done differently. So yes, you take the blame," Richardson said. "But on the other side when you realize there is nothing you could have done, let's move forward, let's move ahead and not backwards and let's learn from it." Henman agrees. He says this was not a case of players flouting the rules or not taking hygiene measures seriously. "If I had to start over and go back to August and do it all over again, I would do the exact same thing. I think that we all did what we needed to do, it was just either bad luck or just bound to happen," said the 2018 fourth-round Carolina Hurricanes' draft pick. Richardson says he's proud of how the people on his team reacted once they knew that they were infected. He says that it was thanks to their quick action and to league protocols that they were able to contain the outbreak and return the players to full health. "The positive thing is that we didn't spread it. No billet got it and everyone on the team got back on their feet and everyone is healthy," Richardson said. Back in action this week The Armada will return to the ice this week, one of seven league teams heading to Quebec City to compete in a bubble. They are scheduled to play seven games over the next 10 days. "It's going to be fun. We're going to be together 24/7," said Richardson. "We're going to only be thinking about hockey." The QMJHL is the only high-performance hockey league in Canada to go ahead with its season this fall. The two other junior leagues, the Western Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League, both postponed the start of their seasons. They hope to be on the ice in January and February, respectively. Henman says he and his Armada teammates feel lucky about playing, while others wait at home for their season to start. But it comes at a cost: weeks of isolation during quarantine. "I want to play hockey and I'm willing to make the sacrifice to do that. So we're very fortunate that we're playing," Henman said. With all the disruptions this year due to the pandemic, it's unclear how many games the Armada will end up playing this season. Henman says he and his teammates will cherish every moment on the ice.
