On Thursday, President Trump responded to Dr. Fauci’s warnings about reopening the United States, saying that the doctor’s answer was ‘not acceptable.’ This comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled the state’s Governor’s stay-at-home orders, deeming them ‘unlawful.’ Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins The Final Round to break down the latest news about the coronavirus.

