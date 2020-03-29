As Coronavirus Cases Rise, Dubai Civil Defense Sprays Disinfectant in Public Areas

The UAE extended until April 4 a curfew introduced to combat coronavirus spread, the UAE-based news website The National reported.

The World Health Organization said on March 28 that 72 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UAE bringing the total to 405, while two deaths were reported.

This video, shared by the Dubai Civil Defense organization, shows disinfectant being sprayed in streets and public places in the city. Credit: Dubai Civil Defense via Storyful