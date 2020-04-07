Coronavirus: African Union calls for '$100 to 150 billion' to help continent

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, which is gaining ground on the continent. He expressed hope that the international community would help Africa cope with the unprecedented health crisis and appealed to multilateralism. "It is an international challenge which requires an international response," he said.

