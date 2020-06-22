Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT

VIDEO SHOWS: MESSAGES POSTED ON BORNA CORIC AND GIRGOR DIMITROV'S TWITTER PAGES, RECENT FOOTAGE OF PLAYERS AT ADRIA TOUR NEWS CONFERENCES IN ZADAR AND BELGRADE, SOUNDBITES FROM ADRIA TOUR DIRECTOR, DJORDJE DJOKOVIC, FILE FOOTAGE OF DIMITROV AND CORIC

SHOWS:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

INTERNET (JUNE 22, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

1. MESSAGE POSTED ON BORNA CORIC'S TWITTER PAGE, READING (English): "HI EVERYONE, I WANTED TO INFORM YOU ALL THAT I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. I WANT TO MAKE SURE ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ME DURING THE LAST FEW DAYS GET TESTED! I AM REALLY SORRY FOR ANY HARM I MIGHT HAVE CAUSED! I'M FEELING WELL AND DON'T HAVE ANY SIMPTOMS (SIC). PLEASE STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY! LOTS OF LOVE TO ALL!"

INTERNET (JUNE 21, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

2. MESSAGE POSTED ON GRIGOR S TWITTER PAGE, READING (English): "HI EVERYONE - I WANT TO REACH OUT AND LET MY FANS AND FRIENDS KNOW THAT I TESTED POSITIVE BACK IN MONACO FOR COVID-19. I WANT TO MAKE SURE ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ME DURING THESE PAST DAYS GETS TESTED AND TAKES THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS. I AM SO SORRY FOR ANY HARM I MIGHT HAVE CAUSED. I AM BACK NOW AND RECOVERING. THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND PLEASE STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY. GD"

ZADAR, CROATIA (JUNE 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

3. NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND BORNA CORIC ARRIVING FOR NEWS CONFERENCE

4. PLAYERS AT NEWS CONFERENCE INCLUDING CORIC AND GRIGOR DIMITROV (HAT)

5. PHOTOGRAPHER

ZADAR, CROATIA (JUNE 21, 2020) (TV NOVA CROATIA - NO USE CROATIA)

6. (SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) ADRIA TOUR DIRECTOR, DJORDJE DJOKOVIC, SITTING NEXT TO NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S COACH, GORAN IVANISEVIC, SAYING:

"Yes, as you have already become aware of - we have been notified by Grigor (Dimitrov's) manager that he was tested in Monaco today and that he was positive for COVID. We regret it very much, we have tried to comply with and we did comply with all measures prescribed by the Government of the Republic of Serbia as well as those of the Government of the Republic of Croatia. We provided all that was necessary on our part. Unfortunately, Grigor is positive."

Story continues

ZADAR, CROATIA (JUNE 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

7. PLAYERS, INCLUDING CORIC AND DIMITROV POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHS

8. BISERKA PETROVIC (MOTHER OF DRAZEN PETROVIC EX NBA PLAYER) GIVES BASKETBALL JERSEY TO DJOKOVIC

9. GROUP PHOTO

ZADAR, CROATIA (JUNE 21, 2020) (TV NOVA CROATIA - NO USE CROATIA)

10. (SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) ADRIA TOUR DIRECTOR, DJORDJE DJOKOVIC, SITTING NEXT TO NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S COACH, GORAN IVANISEVIC, SAYING:

"At this time, we are organising all health services to test as many people who were in contact with Grigor. I have already got in touch with all players, participants of Adria Tour, their families and teams, (and) absolutely with all volunteers, people involved in organisation and absolutely none of them has any symptoms. Prior to coming to Zadar, Grigor visited his own country and we absolutely do not know if he got infected there. What is certain is that tonight - everyone who was in close contact (with him) will be tested."

ZADAR, CROATIA (JUNE 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

11. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE ADRIA TOUR VENUE

BELGRADE, SERBIA (JUNE 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

12. VARIOUS OF DIMITROV (SECOND LEFT) SEATED NEXT TO (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) ALEXANDER ZVEREV, NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND DOMINIC THIEM AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AHEAD OF THE FIRST LEG OF DJOKOVIC'S ADRIA TOUR

13. ZVEREV, DJOKOVIC, DIMITROV AND THIEM POSING FOR PHOTOS TOGETHER

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - JUNE 30, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

14. VARIOUS OF DIMITROV PRACTISING AHEAD OF WIMBLEDON

LILLE, FRANCE (FILE - NOVEMBER 22, 2018) (ITF - ACCESS ALL)

15. VARIOUS OF CORIC PRACTISING WITH THE CROATIAN TEAM AHEAD OF THE 2018 DAVIS CUP FINAL

ZAGREB, CROATIA (FILE - NOVEMBER 26, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

16. CORIC, STARTING SUPPORTERS' SONG / DAVIS UP TEAM MEMBERS SINGING SONG ON STAGE AS THEY CELEBRATE WINNING THE DAVIS CUP

17. VARIOUS OF CROWD

18. HAND WAVING CROATIAN FLAG

STORY: Croatia's Borna Coric, who played in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament at the weekend, said on Monday (June 22) he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coric's positive test follows that of Grigor Dimitrov, who said on Sunday (June 21) he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Bulgarian Dimitrov also played in Djokovic's event and the final in the Croatian coastal resort of Zadar was cancelled as a result.

Organisers of other sports looking to resume from the coronavirus shutdown will be watching developments with some trepidation as they try to find the safest way of getting competition back underway.

Coric, ranked No.33 in the world, revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days get tested," the 23-year-old said. "I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms."

With international tennis suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, world number one Djokovic organised the Adria Tour as a charity event to be contested over four legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi has also tested positive, Serbian daily Sportski Zurnal reported, quoting Croatia's health institute.

The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, posing for pictures together and dancing at clubs.

With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country.

(Production: Antonio Bronic, Fedja Grulovic, Tim Hart)





