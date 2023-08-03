Corey Seager's two-run HR (16)
Corey Seager starts the game off with a bang by crushing a two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Rangers an early 2-0 lead
Corey Seager starts the game off with a bang by crushing a two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Rangers an early 2-0 lead
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
Dr. J created a stir with a top-10 list of greatest NBA players that lacked LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Shaquille O'Neal now offers his top 10.
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
Ranking the top contenders in the wake of the MLB trade deadline usually consists of a mild favorite and then everyone else. Not so much this year.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mark Jackson is the latest big name to say goodbye to ESPN. The NBA announcer confirmed reports that he’s leaving the sports cable network with a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, revealing that “this morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.” Jackson admitted he was “shocked and dismayed” […]
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
One playoff series against the Maple Leafs was enough to sour the idea of ever playing for a Canadian team, Radko Gudas recently admitted.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett isn't expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon. The New York Jets offensive coordinator was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, hired by the Jets during the offseason, said Payton — without ever mentioning him by name
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so
MELBOURNE, Australia — While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold started the move, after skilfully corralling a hard-hit backpass from a defender under pressure from Canadian Adriana Leon, with a sweeping pass that found Caitlin Foord near midfield. She quickly sent the ball forward to Steph Catley, whose ensuing cr
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are treating tight end Josh Pederson like they did Tim Tebow. No interviews, please. Head coach Doug Pederson’s son has been off limits to reporters, even in-house productions, through the first week of training camp. It’s a curious decision considering teammates and coaches insist Pederson is like anyone else trying to make the roster. But while the rest of the roster has been available, Josh Pederson has been mostly shielded. Sure, he took par
Heat, Blazers remain in staring contest on Lillard
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Brennan Johnson emerges as target if the England captain joins Bayern Munich.