Corey Seager's three-run homer (16)
Corey Seager crushes a three-run home run to extend the Rangers' lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning
The Lakers didn't need a loan, but they did need to get below the second apron. LeBron James to the rescue.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.