Corey Seager's second homer (22)
Corey Seager hits a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 7th inning to give the Rangers a 5-1 lead
New life is coming to the Edmondson Village Shopping Center after it was purchased by a commercial company. The strip of stores was once a retail jewel for west Baltimore, but it has fallen into disrepair over time. Many have called for change in the area as it became a hotbed for crime, including a mass shooting that killed a high school student. "Back in the day, this was a movie theater and a bowling alley, there was a head company and Stuart's, down there were barbershops," resident Maria Bell said.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social m
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passe
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too. They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights. “There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
In February 2022, the Maple Leafs revealed Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after it was discovered while he was being treated for an unrelated injury.
England and Australia face off in the World Cup semifinals with a first-ever trip to the finals on the line for both squads.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk. Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August. “Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individu
Bobby Baun, a hard-nosed defenceman who entered hockey lore by helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to the 1964 Stanley Cup on a broken leg, has died at the age of 86. Born Sept. 9, 1936, in Lanigan, Sask., as Robert Neil Baun, he played 17 seasons in the NHL. The NHL Alumni Association announced his death on Tuesday, but the cause of death was not released. The five-foot-nine 175-pounder collected 37 goals, 187 assists and 1,489 penalty minutes in 964 regular-season games from 1956 to 1973. He added
Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor should think twice before stepping in the octagon with "BMF" champ Justin Gaethje.
This is Spain's first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup final.
Daniel Cormier is not fond of USADA potentially bending the rules for former UFC dual champion and "Ultimate Fighter" coach Conor McGregor.
James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey: James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me ...
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful