Corey Oswalt strikes out 4
Corey Oswalt twirls four innings and strikes out four batters in his Subway Series matchup with the Yankees
MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.
Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
A legendary career has come to an end.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
MARIETTA, Ga. — Despite missing more than a dozen players through international duty or injury, the Toronto Arrows rallied to snap a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby play Sunday. Andrew Ferguson scored two tries with captain Guiseppe du Toit and Sam Malcolm adding singles for Toronto, which trailed 14-10 at halftime. Tayler Adams kicked four conversions and two penalties. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the dying minutes. The game was
The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday. Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away. With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4. WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win: X
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa
Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday. The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland's 7-6, 12-inning victory Saturday that snapped Boston's eight-game winning streak. Pivetta (7-3) allow
VICTORIA —Championship Sunday in Victoria was supposed to be a day of celebration, breakthrough and relief for the Canadian men's basketball team. Instead, it's become yet another agonizing chapter — a day laced with lingering doubt and questions of what comes next for the program. They've been here before. Shortly after Saturday's 103-101 semifinal defeat, at the hands of the Czech Republic, that ended Canada's Olympic dream, R.J. Barrett took to Twitter, promising better things ahead. "Don't w
Toronto FC president Bill Manning says he is optimistic the MLS team will soon be able to play games back at BMO Field. Toronto, which finished out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn., set up shop in Orlando this season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. But the travelling party is returning home Thursday with the hope it will soon be able to host games. "The regulations allow us to come home and train, those that are fully vaccinated," Manning told reporters Sunday from Orlando.
SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games, and has won 11 of 15 overall. Flexen (7-3) continued his impressive first season in Seattle after spending last year pitching in South Korea. Pitching on four days' rest for the first time this year, Flexen struck out f