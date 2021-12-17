Corey Kispert with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night for another short-handed victory. The Nets were missing seven players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols but still had Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer who added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points for the Nets, who had just nine players avai