Corey Kispert with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not
Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He's played twice since then, and this week his Philadelphia 76ers struggled to score 70 as a team. At least they won that unsightly matchup, 79-73 over the New York Knicks. That snapped a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia. The previous game, the 76ers fell behind by 35 points in the second quarter of a home loss to New Orleans. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid's 70-point game, largely because of the knee operation that's
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the depleted Toronto Raptors 125-119 on Monday night. Murray added 12 assists to go along with Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help Denver improve to 9-1 since the NBA All-Star break. Jokic, who has 126 career triple-doubles, also had a season-high six steals, four
What NBA Twitter was saying about the shutdown back in 2020.
Reed Sheppard continues to rocket up NBA draft charts, and he’s going to have a tough decision. How much money would he be in line to make next season?
A photographer tells why she was inspired to have Iowa star Caitlin Clark re-create an iconic photo of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant holding a trophy in the shower stall.
The Chicago Bulls have finally gotten some positive Lonzo Ball injury news.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The
QUEBEC — Before the U Sports men's basketball champion, Laval University's head coach Nathan Grant said his team rises to challenges from a superior team. On Sunday, players on the Rouge et Or showed their head coach was right. In front of a sellout and loud Amphithéâtre-Desjardins on the campus of the University of Laval, the host Rouge et Or captured their first-ever U Sports men’s basketball national championship by defeating the Queen’s Gaels 77-71. Ranked eighth heading into the Final 8, La
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-102 on Monday night. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday. Devin Vassell added 17 points
The Los Angeles Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena. The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach's Decision." “We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.
Kentucky, Baylor, UConn, Duke and Kansas each have at least two projected first-round picks in the NBA draft.
Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Tuesday he would “maybe” consider running for president at some point in the future. When asked in a new interview on CBS Mornings about the possibility of “Steph Curry for president,” Curry responded, “Maybe.” CBS News’s Jericka Duncan pressed, “You have an interest in politics?” “I have an interest…
The 6-foot senior had another stellar week, averaging 28.6 points and 11.3 assists in leading Iowa to its third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title. In Iowa’s victory over Penn State in the quarterfinals, she set the Division I record for 3-pointers made, surpassing Steph Curry, and now has 173 this season. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The Irish freshman was named most valuable player of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after scoring 22 points, pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists in her team's 55-51 championship game win over North Carolina State.
Losses happen during an 82-game NBA season. But the Heat’s home loss to the struggling Wizards is one that shouldn’t have happened.
They put erasers on pencils for a reason. With statues, it’s a little more complicated. The Los Angeles Lakers said Monday that spelling errors on the Kobe Bryant statue unveiled last month outside the team’s arena will be corrected. No time frame was revealed for the changes. German journalist André Voigt published his finds Sunday on X. …
Latest news, notes, injury updates and scouting reports as the Kings prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center.
The Golden State Warriors star gave CBS Mornings' Jericka Duncan a "maybe" when asked if he'd run for president
The statue outside Crypto.com Arena that immortalizes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after his 81-point game in 2006 misspelled the names of two players and one word.