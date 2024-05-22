Corey Julks's two-run single
Corey Julks knocks in two with a single in the top of the 5th inning, giving the White Sox a 3-0 lead
Corey Julks knocks in two with a single in the top of the 5th inning, giving the White Sox a 3-0 lead
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
Austin Reaves carded a 6-over 76 on Monday in his attempt to qualify for the Knoxville Open.
Dell was one of 10 victims shot outside an Orlando bar on April 28.
Also, Shohei Ohtani hit his first walk-off as a Dodger, and Kody Clemens' bat came through for the Phillies.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Phillies taking advantage of their weak schedule, the Yankees’ rotation dilemma when Gerrit Cole returns, Paul Skenes’ encore performance against the Cubs and the Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
Logano started on the pole and never got passed under green.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.