Cordon of Cyclists Passes Through Brooklyn in Anti-Racism Protest

A cordon of cyclists rode Brooklyn, New York, on June 8, as part of nationwide anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Video of the bike protest shows a large group of cyclists riding through the borough. Horns can be heard honking and bells ringing in the background.

Protests had erupted across the US and in many countries worldwide since the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck for around eight minutes during an arrest. Credit: @samueloakford via Storyful