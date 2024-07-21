Corbin Carroll's two-run homer (6)
Corbin Carroll hits a two-run home run to right-center field to extend the D-backs' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 5th inning
Corbin Burnes will make the start on one of baseball's biggest stages.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.