Corbin Carroll's solo home run (16)
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
The Bengals might want to get out their checkbook to get Ja'Marr Chase back in the fold.
Can Russell Wilson turn his career narrative back around?
Bainbridge Island, the birthplace of pickleball, is a place where diehards of the fast-growing sport can see where it all began.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
At least one piece of swirling Cowboys drama is now resolved.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
We've waited years for a bigger and better College Football Playoff system, and now the moment is here. Who will be hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done? Our experts make their predictions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1 against the Bengals?
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."