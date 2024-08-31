Corbin Carroll's solo home run (11)
Corbin Carroll belts a solo home run to right field, cutting the D-backs' deficit to 5-3 in the 2nd inning
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
Pasquantino and reliever Lucas Erceg were both hurt on the same play Thursday vs. the Astros.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus wraps up his series examining the first 10 rounds of drafts with his most underrated picks.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
Can Russell Wilson turn his career narrative back around?
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.