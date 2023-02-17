Coppermine to take over Bel Air Athletic Club, keeping it open

The Bel Air Athletic Club is about to enter a new era, after announcing they'd be closing their doors last month, devastating the community . Luckily, another company said it is stepping up to buy it. For more than 40 years the club has been a staple in the community bringing together families and even a few marriages. Thursday was supposed to be the club’s final night in operation but a company called Coppermine announced at the 11th hour, they're buying the club and are putting millions into renovations. When one door closes another one opens. That's how Bel Air Athletic club members and staff see Coppermine's purchase of the 110,000 square foot facility. Sue Gent has been an employee at the club for 40 years.