Ralph Lucchetti's family has owned The Fruit Bowl market on Waterloo Road in Stockton since 1947. In its nearly 80 years of business, things have run smoothly, Lucchetti said. But that recently changed. His business took a big hit after it was forced to shut down multiple times in the last 6 to 8 months because of copper wire thefts happening in the area. Lucchetti said it has become more frequent.