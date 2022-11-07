COP27 climate summit: hopes and solutions for food-centered talks in Egypt
The COP27 UN climate summit began on Monday in the Red Sea town of Sharm el Sheikh, with hopes to avert the worst impacts of climate change. World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries have arrived to discuss the future of the planet, where the African continent is set to be a key point of consternation. To unpack the importance of what extra resources could mean to Africa, we're joined by the head of the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development, Alvaro Lario.